1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m., on I-71 north, just south of Polaris Parkway.
Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.
Columbus police said one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Police have blocked I-71 north at I-270 on the north side of the city because of the crash.
As of 10 p.m., police expected the highway to be closed for several more hours.
The crash is under investigation.