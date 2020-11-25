1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-71 in north Columbus

Columbus police have blocked I-71 north at I-270 on the north side of the city because of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m., on I-71 north, just south of Polaris Parkway.

Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Columbus police said one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked I-71 north at I-270 on the north side of the city because of the crash.

As of 10 p.m., police expected the highway to be closed for several more hours.