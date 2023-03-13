1 killed, 1 critically injured in east Columbus crash

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the crash happened in front of a Columbus fire station on East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Columbus on Monday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the crash happened in front of a Columbus fire station on East Livingston Avenue, just east of South Hamilton Road, around 7 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Geitter said no vehicles with the fire station were involved in the crash.