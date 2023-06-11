Police: Person shot while driving on I-71 in southwest Columbus

Police say the victim was driving on the interstate near Greenlawn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when they were shot in the arm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after they were reportedly shot while driving on Interstate 71 in southwest Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say the victim was driving southbound on the interstate near Greenlawn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when they were shot in the arm. When officers responded to the shooting call, they found the victim in the 100 block of North Yale Avenue.

They were taken to Grant Medical Center and described by police as "stable."

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No information on any suspects has been released.