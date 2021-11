The incident happened in the 2700 block of Shelly Drive around 12:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a house reportedly exploded in south Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Shelly Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Martin told 10TV that one person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.