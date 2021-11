The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Morse Road, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was injured in a shooting in north Columbus Monday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Morse Road.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but has since been described as stable.