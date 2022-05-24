1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-270 in northeast Columbus

The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 270 near state Route 161 in northeast Columbus on Tuesday.

The Westerville Division of Fire said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-270, just north of the state Route 161 ramp around 6:25 p.m.

Westerville fire officials originally said the crash caused injuries to multiple people. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said only one person was injured in the crash.

The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Officials did not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash.