1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded and stabilized, according to police.