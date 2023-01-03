1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday.
The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded and stabilized, according to police.
Officers and a SWAT team surrounded a residence in the area for a barricade situation in relation to the shooting, but it ended around 9:40 p.m. Police said a 54-year-old man was arrested, but their identity has not been released.