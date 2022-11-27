1 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wedgewood Drive in the Hilltop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in the Hilltop, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to Wedgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police said they found one person suffering from minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment. Columbus police are describing the victim's condition as stable.

10TV reached out to police for the age of the victim, but was told that information was not available at this time.