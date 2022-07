One person was injured in a shooting near a bar in the Short North Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting near a bar in the Short North early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of North High Street just after 2:30 a.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and they were described as stable, police said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.