1 injured in shooting on I-670 East near downtown Columbus

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one man was hurt in a shooting Monday on I-670 East just west of the Leonard Avenue exit near downtown.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m.

A witness told police they saw a person's arm reach out the passenger side window of a dark-colored SUV with a gun just before the shots were fired.

Officials have no other description of the vehicle that was involved.

The man who was shot drove himself to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Authorities say there may be other victims but have not been able to locate any further victims at this time.