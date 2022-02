One person was shot in the area of Old North Columbus. The victim was taken to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable yet serious condition, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot late Monday night in the area of Old North Columbus, just north of Ohio State's campus.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of West Tompkins Street and North High Street, according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable yet serious condition, police said.