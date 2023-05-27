Police: 1 injured in shooting near I-71, Ohio Expo Center

Police say the shooting happened on East 11th Avenue at I-71 as increased traffic was headed to the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police say the shooting happened on East 11th Avenue at Interstate 71 as increased traffic was headed to the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. The road was temporary for an hour and a half while police investigated the incident.

The victim is described as "stable" and was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The I-71 northbound ramp to 11th Avenue is now back open.