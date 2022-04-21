1 injured in shooting on east Columbus freeway

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of Interstate 270 and I-670 around 9:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after being shot on a freeway in east Columbus Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to the McDonald's on International Gateway near John Glenn Columbus International Airport to speak with the victim.

The victim's condition was not immediately available, but the sheriff's office said the victim is alert and talking with law enforcement officials.