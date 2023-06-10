1 injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Eakin Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Eakin Road. Police say the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in "stable" condition.

No information on any suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it's made available.

