The suspect is in custody.

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police said at around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Street, there was a fight and one person was shot.

The person who was shot was taken to Fairfield Medical Center then to a hospital in Columbus.

Police described the person's condition as stable.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is in custody, fired multiple times.