14-year-old boy injured in Franklinton shooting

Columbus police said the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Canonby Place just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say officers found that the building had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told police the suspects may have run into an apartment. Officers then went inside and found the boy shot in the right arm and the upper chest.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

A total of 38 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.