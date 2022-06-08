1 injured in east Columbus crash involving semi-truck

Two people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck happened in east Columbus Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a crash involving a semi-truck happened in east Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 270 westbound near Interstate 270 in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The person was taken to the hospital and their condition was described as stable.

Editor's note: The Columbus Division of Police initially told police that two people were injured in the crash. After learning additional information, the story reflects that only one person was injured.

All lanes on I-70 westbound between I-270 and South Hamilton Road are back open after being closed for several hours.