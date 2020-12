It happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 19th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is in critical condition following a crash in northeast Columbus, according to police.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 19th Avenue.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

One lane is currently blocked in the area.