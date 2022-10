The Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Columbus Sunday evening, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene following the incident, a dispatcher said.