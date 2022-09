A person was injured and multiple houses and cars were damaged during a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured and multiple houses and cars were damaged during a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and described as stable, police said.

Police are still at the scene.