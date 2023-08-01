1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Franklinton neighborhood

Officers were called to the 400 block of West State Street shortly after 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman shot in the head and leg.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police told 10TV news that the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

According to officers, the victim said she got into a physical confrontation with 28-year-old Ja'Lynn Davis, that is when the suspect grabbed a gun and shot her multiple times.