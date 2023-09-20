x
Police: 1 injured after shooting in southwest Columbus

Police were called on a report of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. to Briggs Mart, located at 2774 Briggs Rd., near the Hilltop.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in southwest Columbus Wednesday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called on a report of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. to Briggs Mart, located at 2774 Briggs Rd., near the Hilltop. They were not able to say if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

There is currently no suspect information. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.

