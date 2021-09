The shooting happened inside an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Bryden Road just after 11:50 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in east Columbus late Monday night.

The shooting happened inside an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Bryden Road just after 11:50 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Their condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

Police said one person was detained.