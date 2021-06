The woman was flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center.

NEWARK, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Newark.

The Newark Fire Department says the woman was hit in the 200 block of East Main Street. A call was received just before 10 p.m.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle that hit her remained at the scene.