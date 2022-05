The person was found shot in a vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South Murray Hill Road, west of Interstate 270 off of Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in surgery after being shot in west Franklin County late Tuesday night.

The person was found shot in a vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South Murray Hill Road, west of Interstate 270 off of Broad Street, according to the Franklin County Sheriff.

There is no word yet on a suspect.