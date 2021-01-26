1 in serious condition following shooting near Somerset neighborhood

It happened Monday just before 9:45 p.m. when officers were called on a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Sunrise Lake Circle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is in serious condition following a shooting in northeast Columbus.

It happened Monday just before 9:45 p.m. when officers were called on a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Sunrise Lake Circle.

Authorities located the victim who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Two other people who were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not hurt.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.