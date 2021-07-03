x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

1 in life-threatening condition after shooting outside Walmart on Morse Road

Police were called to 3900 Morse Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting outside a Walmart in northeast Columbus Saturday night.  

According to Columbus police, they were called to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road on a report of a shooting. 

The Columbus police radio room says they received calls from people saying the person was shot outside of the store.

One person was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say they are looking for two young, Black males possibly traveling in a gray-colored Chevrolet Equinox.