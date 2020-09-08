Police identify man killed in shooting near the Linden area

Police received a ShotSpotter alert around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Joyce Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police, they received a ShotSpotter alert of eight shots around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Joyce Avenue.

Officers found 27-year-old Marquis Talley who was shot inside a vehicle in the area of Maynard Avenue, just west of Joyce Avenue.

Talley was taken to Grant Medical Center in extremely critical condition where he later died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 10:01 a.m.

This is the 83rd homicide of the calendar year 2020.