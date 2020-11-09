1 seriously hurt in shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Columbus

The shooting happened early Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Linden area of Columbus early Friday morning.

Police later said the person who was shot is expected to survive thanks to an officer who used a tourniquet.

Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue between East 22nd Avenue and East 23rd Avenue.

Police are still looking for a suspect.