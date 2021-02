Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert and a caller reported someone being shot multiple times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in south Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police said at around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, they received a ShotSpotter alert and a caller reported someone being shot multiple times in the area of 8th Street and Stanaford Place.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center.