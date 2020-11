Police said the suspect stole the car from someone and fired shots at that person around 4:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after a high-speed chase in Columbus Monday morning.

Police said the suspect stole the car from someone and fired shots at that person around 4:45 a.m.

Officers drove after the suspect and ended up being able to stop the stolen vehicle with a PIT maneuver on East Gates Street near South Ohio Avenue in south Columbus.

Police did not release where the chase started.

No one was injured.