1 in custody as search ends for man accused of firing shots at officers in southwest Columbus

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said there was an exchange of gunfire, but no one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in custody as the hunt for a man accused of firing a gun at officers in southwest Columbus has ended, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin Township police were called to the 1500 block of Tall Meadows Drive around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man threatening a woman with a weapon.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the man pointed a gun at officers. The sheriff’s office said there was an exchange of gunfire, but no one was hurt.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed whether the person in custody is the man connected to the shooting.