1 in custody, 1 hurt by machete at downtown Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after he was hit with a machete at a bus stop in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Mound Street between High Street and Front Street.

According to police, two men were confronting each other in front of the courthouse. Police also said at some point, the machete was used.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a member of courthouse security applied a tourniquet to the victim before medics arrived.

Columbus police said the victim was taken to Grand Medical Center and the person's condition is described as stable.