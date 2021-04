Officers were called just before 4:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Bruckner Road near Lockbourne Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Tuesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.