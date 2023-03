Officers were called to the 1000 block of Studer Avenue, near Roosevelt Park, around 9:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in southeast Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say a person at the scene was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.