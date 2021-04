Police said the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable condition after a shooting in southeast Columbus Tuesday.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on Tennyson Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. north of Refugee Road.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and rushed to surgery and is expected to be OK.

Officers were unable to speak with the man.