COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt in a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday morning.

Columbus police say officers were called to the area of East 26th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.