COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles in west Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and North Eureka Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The individual was hit by two vehicles. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.