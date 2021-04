Sullivant Avenue is closed between Helen Street and Woodbury Avenue as police investigate.

One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Hilltop area Sunday night, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to the crash along Sullivant Avenue near Townsend Avenue just before 9:25 p.m.

The person who was struck was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.