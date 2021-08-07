Man hurt in shooting near the Ohio State University campus

Officials say the victim was not an Ohio State University student or staff member.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning near the Ohio State University campus.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North High Street and 13th Avenue, according to Columbus police.

The Ohio State University Department of Public Safety tweeted just before 2:45 a.m. that people should avoid the area of 13th Avenue near High Street.

An incident has occurred on 13th near High St. @ColumbusPolice are on scene. Please avoid the area and give officers room to investigate. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 7, 2021

Officers driving by the scene heard several gunshots.

Police say the victim got into a fight with an unknown person while standing in a large crowd of people on a sidewalk at 13th Avenue and North High Street.

A male suspect shot the victim several times, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. He was initially listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Officials say the victim was not an Ohio State University student or staff member.

The suspect left the scene on foot, going eastbound along East 13th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.