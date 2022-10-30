1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex

One person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in serious condition but was considered stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus.

The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire.

Six units at the complex were damaged.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to several people.