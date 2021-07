Police say the person was hit in the area of East Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Whitehall.

A call about the incident came in around 6:25 p.m.

The driver did not stay at the scene, according to police.