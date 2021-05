One person was shot in the leg/foot and was taken to Grant Hospital, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is hurt and another person is in custody after a shooting that took place outside a bar in Merion Village Friday morning.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. at Boscoe's Bar on South High Street.

One person was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center, according to police.

Officers on the scene said an argument outside the bar resulted in one person pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg/foot.