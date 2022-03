The stabbing happened on East Hudson Street and Ontario Street around 5:15 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a stabbing in Linden early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Ontario Street around 5:15 a.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in "unstable" condition. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect, but did not provide further details.