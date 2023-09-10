Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Central Hilltop neighborhood

The victim was shot several times by someone who lives with them, police said. The two had been reportedly arguing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in Columbus’ Central Hilltop neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 300 block of South Oakley Avenue at 2:52 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was shot several times by someone who lives with them, police said. The two had been reportedly arguing.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.