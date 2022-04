The fire started inside a garage at a home on Wynnewood Drive around 9:55 p.m., according to the Newark Fire Department.

NEWARK, Ohio — One person is being hospitalized after a house fire in Newark late Monday night.

The victim was taken to Licking Memorial hospital with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.