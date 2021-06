One person has been apprehended in connection to the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was hurt after a house was set on fire Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said firefighters received a call around 4:10 p.m. of someone setting fire to a house in the 1700 block of South 3rd Street in Hungarian Village.

The fire has been contained, according to Martin. One person has been apprehended in connection to the fire.