1 injured in shooting near Columbus' Driving Park library branch

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police .

Officers were called to the 800 block of Kelton Avenue, north of East Livingston Avenue, just after 5 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of at least 13 rounds of gunfire in the area. The Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, located across from the scene, was on temporary lockdown following the incident.