Woman shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home Sunday morning.

Columbus police officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jane Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Tearicka Cradle shot inside. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A witness told police the suspect left the area in a dark-colored SUV.