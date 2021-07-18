Woman shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home Sunday morning.
Columbus police officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jane Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Tearicka Cradle shot inside. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
A witness told police the suspect left the area in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.