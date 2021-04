One person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Driving Park area of Columbus Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Nelson Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One person was found shot outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had the parking lot of a Family Dollar blocked off with crime scene tape.